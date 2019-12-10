Fresno Unified offers free meals to kids during winter break

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified is offering free meals to kids during winter break.
Free meals will be available to all youth ages 1 through 18 at eight locations throughout the city beginning Dec. 14 through Jan. 5.
No registration, application or demonstration of financial need is required, but meals must be eaten on-site, the district said.
The program is federally funded and administered by the USDA’s Office of Food and Nutrition Services.
Here is a list of participating schools:
|Bullard High
|5445 N. Palm Ave., 93704
|12/14/19-1/5/20
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm
|Cesar Chavez Adult School
|2500 Stanislaus St., 93721
|12/14/19-1/5/20
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm
|Edison High
|540 E. California Ave., 93706
|12/14/19-1/5/20
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm
|Fresno High
|1839 N. Echo Ave., 93704
|12/14/19-1/5/20
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm
|Hoover High
|5550 N. First St., 93710
|12/14/19-1/5/20
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm
|McLane High
|2727 N. Cedar Ave., 93703
|12/14/19-1/5/20
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm
|Roosevelt High
|4250 E. Tulare St., 93702
|12/14/19-1/5/20
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm
|Sunnyside High
|1019 S. Peach Ave., 93727
|12/14/19-1/5/20
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.