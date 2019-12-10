Fresno Unified offers free meals to kids during winter break

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified is offering free meals to kids during winter break.

Free meals will be available to all youth ages 1 through 18 at eight locations throughout the city beginning Dec. 14 through Jan. 5.

No registration, application or demonstration of financial need is required, but meals must be eaten on-site, the district said.

The program is federally funded and administered by the USDA’s Office of Food and Nutrition Services.

Here is a list of participating schools:

Bullard High 5445 N. Palm Ave., 93704 12/14/19-1/5/20 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Cesar Chavez Adult School 2500 Stanislaus St., 93721 12/14/19-1/5/20 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Edison High 540 E. California Ave., 93706 12/14/19-1/5/20 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Fresno High 1839 N. Echo Ave., 93704 12/14/19-1/5/20 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Hoover High 5550 N. First St., 93710 12/14/19-1/5/20 11:00 am – 1:00 pm McLane High 2727 N. Cedar Ave., 93703 12/14/19-1/5/20 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Roosevelt High 4250 E. Tulare St., 93702 12/14/19-1/5/20 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Sunnyside High 1019 S. Peach Ave., 93727 12/14/19-1/5/20 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.