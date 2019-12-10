Fresno Unified offers free meals to kids during winter break

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified is offering free meals to kids during winter break.

Free meals will be available to all youth ages 1 through 18 at eight locations throughout the city beginning Dec. 14 through Jan. 5.

No registration, application or demonstration of financial need is required, but meals must be eaten on-site, the district said.

The program is federally funded and administered by the USDA’s Office of Food and Nutrition Services.

Here is a list of participating schools:

Bullard High5445 N. Palm Ave., 9370412/14/19-1/5/2011:00 am – 1:00 pm
Cesar Chavez Adult School2500 Stanislaus St., 9372112/14/19-1/5/2011:00 am – 1:00 pm
Edison High540 E. California Ave., 9370612/14/19-1/5/2011:00 am – 1:00 pm
Fresno High1839 N. Echo Ave., 9370412/14/19-1/5/2011:00 am – 1:00 pm
Hoover High5550 N. First St., 9371012/14/19-1/5/2011:00 am – 1:00 pm
McLane High2727 N. Cedar Ave., 9370312/14/19-1/5/2011:00 am – 1:00 pm
Roosevelt High4250 E. Tulare St., 9370212/14/19-1/5/2011:00 am – 1:00 pm
Sunnyside High1019 S. Peach Ave., 9372712/14/19-1/5/2011:00 am – 1:00 pm

