Fresno Unified offering evening registration for students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Unified School District is offering evening registration for families that have not registered their new students for the 2020-21 school year.

“We hope that families make an appointment and take advantage of the after-work hours we offer through evening registration,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson. “Getting children registered prior to the start of school helps eliminate some of the stress and anxiety that goes along with the first day of school.”

Officials say the registration will be appointment-only on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m at all Fresno Unified schools.

