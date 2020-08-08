Fresno Unified offering evening registration for students

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Dual Immersion Programs at Fresno Unified_96147475

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Unified School District is offering evening registration for families that have not registered their new students for the 2020-21 school year.

“We hope that families make an appointment and take advantage of the after-work hours we offer through evening registration,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson. “Getting children registered prior to the start of school helps eliminate some of the stress and anxiety that goes along with the first day of school.”

Officials say the registration will be appointment-only on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m at all Fresno Unified schools.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com