Gfold piggy bank with a grad cap and diploma in front of green chalkboard background. Education scholarship

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) announced they will boost the amount of scholarship money to $300,000 for 2023.

According to FUSD officials, this will also triple the number of recipients, to more than 200 scholarship winners.

The program whose goal is to help more students to pursue higher education follows the launch of the Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools which last year received a $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

We are thrilled to be able to triple the scholarship dollars we will award to our students this year to support their college journey. Too often, students who have worked hard throughout high school are held back by their financial realities as they strive for their college goals. With about 83% of our students at a socioeconomic disadvantage, we are now poised to make a much greater contribution to their success. Fresno Unified District – Superintendent Bob Nelson.

For those who are interested in the scholarship, the application window opens for Fresno Unified Seniors on Monday, Jan. 9.

High schools across the district are encouraging all students who meet the eligibility requirements to apply.

The grants range from $1,000 to $2,500. Students can apply at Fresno Unified Scholarship Application, the deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 1.

Additionally, Fresno Unified officials encourage eligible students to apply for the Jim Newton Memorial Scholarship, a $5,000 scholarship offered through the foundation. Mr. Newton was a longtime principal at Fresno Unified.