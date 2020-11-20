Fresno Unified moving forward with plan to bring back in-person learning

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Unified announcing Thursday they are waiting until Fresno County is in the Orange Tier before resuming in-person learning.

Superintendent Bob Nelson says he feels like this is the safest thing to do for both teachers and students.

“We get it we get that COVID is real, but we also treat the mental health of our kids as real,” said Nelson.

Nelson says he is optimistic that Fresno County will be in the Orange tier by February – and until then he plans on focusing on improving distance learning.

“You know our county right now is recommending that schools should not move in the direction of bringing students back in large groups. We want to be respectful of that,” said Nelson.

Fresno Unified is still allowing small cohorts of students on campus to continue distance learning along with working on increasing the amount of online instruction a student gets per week.

President of the Fresno Teacher’s Association Manuel Bonilla says teachers and students want to be back to in-person learning, but doing it safely is key.

“Through the lenses, we know that we have a responsibility to the mental health the physical health the academic health of everyone involved within the system,” said Bonilla.

Bonilla says the students who are currently on campus have not been participating in distance learning for a number of reasons, such as being in the foster care system, currently homeless, or not having internet.

“The opportunities that are creating just in the design process while also trying to make sure the health lenses is taken care of as well,” said Bonilla.

Bonilla says soon parents will receive a survey asking them what hybrid model they want to use when it’s time to send their students back for in-person learning.

“You have my assurance we will always take the moderate path we will not be the first one back nor will we be the last,” said Nelson.