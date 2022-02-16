Fresno Unified holds first meeting with new controversial security measures

FRESNO Calif. (KGPE)- It was a big night at the Fresno Unified Board meeting, as it’s the first meeting with new rules and safety measures implemented.

This all comes after a chaotic back and forth broke out between board trustees and several speakers, just two weeks ago.

Some attendees said they were not happy with the new safety measures and called them intimidating and unnecessary.

People attending the meeting had to empty their pockets and security was using metal detectors.

Andrew Fabela says he’s been attending these meetings since 2004 and has never seen changes like these recent ones.

“I think it’s confusing to parents, it’s confusing to me, there’s no reason for the changes, the president herself said that after the last meeting there was no threats or staff that was threatened by anybody,” Fabela said.

The new safety measures come several weeks after a heated incident involving board trustees and speakers

As a result of the incident, the board president eliminated communication to and from the trustees and the superintendent and pushed public comment to the bottom of the agenda.

At the beginning of the meeting, Trustee Terry Slatic tried to restore communication and public comment to the front of the meeting but the motion was denied in a vote.

“I’ve never seen that in the entire time since 2004 and I’ve never heard it happening since Fresno Unified was first founded that trustees cannot speak to their superintendent,” Fabela said.

Time will tell Whether or not the new safety measures will help diffuse any conflict moving forward.