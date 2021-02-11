Fresno Unified continues to wait until Orange Tier to allow in-person instruction

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson says the reason the district has not brought students back for in-person tuition is that it is waiting until Fresno County is in the state’s Orange Tier – to start phasing in elementary school students back into the classroom.

“When the COVID progression goes down and we enter the orange tier we will mandate everyone come back,” said Nelson.

Nelson said he doesn’t plan on budging for their original plan unless the state or county mandates them to do so.

Nelson said they are taking a more cautious approach because he knows how hard this pandemic has been on his parents, staff, and faculty. Three staff members have died from COVID-19 related complications.

Starting Feb. 22nd, the school district will be bringing back small groups of students then they will wait until the positivity rate in the county has decreased to bring more students back.

“Our Orange Tier plan actually includes some changes it includes some high school kids and middle school kids coming back – which hasn’t been contemplated in some of the other plans that have been discussed on the state level,” said Nelson.

Manuel Bonilla with the Fresno Teachers Association said they have always wanted to follow the data when it comes to returning to the classroom.

“Because we wanted to make sure that we based it on the metrics and really let the metrics dictate where we were because studies have shown that school transmission will mirror the community transmission,” said Bonilla.

Across Fresno County, many school districts have allowed in-person instruction. Stephanie Alvarado with the Sanger Teachers Association said they have been back for in-person instruction since October.

“All of our elementary staff has had kids ongoing consistently whether that’s in the a.m. or p.m. they have half in the morning then the other half in the p.m.,” said Alvarado.