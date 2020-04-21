Fresno Unified continues to distribute tablets, laptops for students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District says it will continue distributing tablets and laptops for elementary students this week. Third-graders will also get a keyboard with their tablet.

According to Fresno Unified, the device distribution will continue for as long as necessary to ensure students have access to the technology they require.

The distribution will take place at two elementary schools on Wednesday, April 22:

Addams Elementary School 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ewing Elementary School. Noon to 1 p.m.

The district says that the school sites are also meal-distribution sites, and Addams Elementary’s new health clinic will also be open to provide services to ages birth through 19.

Meal distribution continues on a grab-and-go basis from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 23 sites. For a complete list or more information, parents and the community can visit fresnounified.org or call the district’s COVID-19 call center at 559-457-3395.

