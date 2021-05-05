Fresno Unified asked to scale down cops on campus, invest in student services instead

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Local activists and concerned parents are calling on Fresno Unified to invest in more student services – instead of police officers on school grounds.

The school district is budgeting $3.2 million for at least 28 law enforcement officers for their middle and high school campuses. Fresno Unified recently conducted a survey for students, parents, staff, and school resource officers – which showed that interactions with law enforcement officers are disproportionate for students of color.

“We need to have clear policies and procedures that outline when law enforcement needs to be on campus,” said Marisa Moraza with Fresno Barrios Unidos. “We need to be sure that we are utilizing our dollars wisely and truly investing in student health and wellness.”

Activists are calling on the Fresno Unified Board of Education to instead put money in better mental health services and improved extracurricular programs for students.