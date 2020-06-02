Fresno Unified announces free summer meals schedule

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Unified District will begin their free summer meals program on Monday, school officials say.
The hours for summer meal pickup will change, as will some locations, from the district’s current free meals program.
Summer meals will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at the same time. The district will distribute summer meals through Aug. 14.
“The district’s free summer meals program will be even more vital this summer as so many of our families struggle with the loss of jobs and income during this pandemic. I see us moving smoothly from our current meals program to our summer distribution,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.
Meal distribution site changes to accommodate planned facility improvement projects (starting June 8):
- Cooper Academy will close, Slater Elementary School will open
- Ahwahnee Middle School will close, Hoover High School will open
- Leavenworth Elementary School will close, Lane Elementary School will open
- Computech Middle School will close, Edison High School will open
- Scandinavian Middle School will close (Duncan Polytechnical High School nearby will remain open)
|SCHOOL NAME
|ADDRESS
|Addams Elementary
|2117 W. McKinley Ave.
|93728
|Birney Elementary
|3034 E. Cornell Ave
|93703
|Columbia Elementary
|1025 S. Trinity St.
|93706
|Ewing Elementary
|4873 E. Olive Ave.
|93727
|Figarden Elementary
|6235 N. Brawley Ave.
|93722
|Lane Elementary
|4730 E. Lowe Ave.
|93702
|Lincoln Elementary
|1100 E. Mono Ave.
|93706
|Slater Elementary
|4472 N. Emerson Ave.
|93705
|Fort Miller Middle
|1302 E. Dakota Ave
|93704
|Hamilton K-8
|102 E. Clinton Ave.
|93704
|Kings Canyon Middle
|5117 E. Tulare Ave
|93727
|Sequoia Middle
|4050 E. Hamilton Ave.
|93702
|Tehipite Middle
|630 N. Augusta Ave.
|93701
|Terronez Middle
|2300 S. Willow Ave.
|93725
|Tioga Middle
|3232 E. Fairmont Ave.
|93726
|Wawona
|4524 N. Thorne Ave.
|93704
|Yosemite Middle
|1292 N. Ninth St.
|93703
|Bullard High
|5445 N. Palm Ave.
|93704
|Duncan Polytechnical High
|4330 E. Garland Ave
|93726
|Edison High
|540 E. California Ave
|93706
|Hoover High
|5550 N. First St
|93710
|Sunnyside High
|1019 S. Peach Ave.
|93727
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.