Fresno Unified announces free summer meals schedule

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Unified District will begin their free summer meals program on Monday, school officials say.

The hours for summer meal pickup will change, as will some locations, from the district’s current free meals program.

Summer meals will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at the same time. The district will distribute summer meals through Aug. 14.

“The district’s free summer meals program will be even more vital this summer as so many of our families struggle with the loss of jobs and income during this pandemic. I see us moving smoothly from our current meals program to our summer distribution,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Meal distribution site changes to accommodate planned facility improvement projects (starting June 8):

  • Cooper Academy will close, Slater Elementary School will open
  • Ahwahnee Middle School will close, Hoover High School will open
  • Leavenworth Elementary School will close, Lane Elementary School will open
  • Computech Middle School will close, Edison High School will open
  • Scandinavian Middle School will close (Duncan Polytechnical High School nearby will remain open)
SCHOOL NAMEADDRESS
Addams Elementary2117 W. McKinley Ave.93728
Birney Elementary3034 E. Cornell Ave93703
Columbia Elementary1025 S. Trinity St.93706
Ewing Elementary4873 E. Olive Ave.93727
Figarden Elementary6235 N. Brawley Ave.93722
Lane Elementary4730 E. Lowe Ave.93702
Lincoln Elementary1100 E. Mono Ave.93706
Slater Elementary4472 N. Emerson Ave.93705
Fort Miller Middle1302 E. Dakota Ave93704
Hamilton K-8102 E. Clinton Ave.93704
Kings Canyon Middle5117 E. Tulare Ave93727
Sequoia Middle4050 E. Hamilton Ave.93702
Tehipite Middle630 N. Augusta Ave.93701
Terronez Middle2300 S. Willow Ave.93725
Tioga Middle3232 E. Fairmont Ave.93726
Wawona4524 N. Thorne Ave.93704
Yosemite Middle1292 N. Ninth St.93703
Bullard High5445 N. Palm Ave.93704
Duncan Polytechnical High4330 E. Garland Ave93726
Edison High540 E. California Ave93706
Hoover High5550 N. First St93710
Sunnyside High1019 S. Peach Ave.93727

