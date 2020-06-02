Fresno Unified announces free summer meals schedule

FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for federal school meals programs that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Unified District will begin their free summer meals program on Monday, school officials say.

The hours for summer meal pickup will change, as will some locations, from the district’s current free meals program.

Summer meals will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at the same time. The district will distribute summer meals through Aug. 14.

“The district’s free summer meals program will be even more vital this summer as so many of our families struggle with the loss of jobs and income during this pandemic. I see us moving smoothly from our current meals program to our summer distribution,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Meal distribution site changes to accommodate planned facility improvement projects (starting June 8):

Cooper Academy will close, Slater Elementary School will open

Ahwahnee Middle School will close, Hoover High School will open

Leavenworth Elementary School will close, Lane Elementary School will open

Computech Middle School will close, Edison High School will open

Scandinavian Middle School will close (Duncan Polytechnical High School nearby will remain open)

SCHOOL NAME ADDRESS Addams Elementary 2117 W. McKinley Ave. 93728 Birney Elementary 3034 E. Cornell Ave 93703 Columbia Elementary 1025 S. Trinity St. 93706 Ewing Elementary 4873 E. Olive Ave. 93727 Figarden Elementary 6235 N. Brawley Ave. 93722 Lane Elementary 4730 E. Lowe Ave. 93702 Lincoln Elementary 1100 E. Mono Ave. 93706 Slater Elementary 4472 N. Emerson Ave. 93705 Fort Miller Middle 1302 E. Dakota Ave 93704 Hamilton K-8 102 E. Clinton Ave. 93704 Kings Canyon Middle 5117 E. Tulare Ave 93727 Sequoia Middle 4050 E. Hamilton Ave. 93702 Tehipite Middle 630 N. Augusta Ave. 93701 Terronez Middle 2300 S. Willow Ave. 93725 Tioga Middle 3232 E. Fairmont Ave. 93726 Wawona 4524 N. Thorne Ave. 93704 Yosemite Middle 1292 N. Ninth St. 93703 Bullard High 5445 N. Palm Ave. 93704 Duncan Polytechnical High 4330 E. Garland Ave 93726 Edison High 540 E. California Ave 93706 Hoover High 5550 N. First St 93710 Sunnyside High 1019 S. Peach Ave. 93727

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.