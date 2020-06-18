Fresno State’s library will soon lend noise-canceling headphones to students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Noise-canceling headphones will soon be included in Fresno State library’s lending program to help students continue their studies at home.

The Henry Madden Library made an initial purchase of 50 pairs of noise-canceling headphones, in addition to other needed technology for students and faculty, to be available for the fall 2020 semester.

“One of the most common problems I’m hearing from students is the noise they are experiencing in their homes,” said Fresno State associate professor Dr. Larissa Mercado-López.

“Students have reached out to share their frustrations regarding noisy family members.”

The move comes following the college’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials say that the library used CARES Act funding to make the purchase.

“Such a simple piece of equipment as headphones could create a huge impact for students,” said Arnel Ordonio, library services specialist and head of Tech Lending. “They are sticking with it to earn their degree and transform their lives. We want to help however we can.”

To check out the new headphones, students can request a pair via this form or contact Madden Library’s Tech Lending services to make an appointment for pick up by email or phone on 559-278-2551.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.