Fresno State’s fall open house will be virtual

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State’s fall open house is going virtual for the first time due to the pandemic.

The virtual open house will be on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials say that the free virtual fair will provide an opportunity for students and attendees to talk with the school’s program and service leaders. The event will include the same resources provided at the in-person events.

Attendees will also be able to engage with Fresno State President and CSU Chancellor-select Joseph I. Castro.

Workshops included in the event will range from: choosing the right major, transfer tips, and how can I pay for college? (which will educate attendees on how financial aid and scholarships can help make college affordable).

The event will also feature a cameo by Fresno State’s Top Dog, Victor E. Bulldog III. School officials say he has some new tricks up his sleeve, just for the open house.

This is an event free for all attendees. Registration is preferred on or before Nov. 2, but attendees will be able to register and attend the day of the event.

Register here.

