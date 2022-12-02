FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State received an anonymous donation of $50,0000 to fund scholarships for accounting students, school officials announced on Friday.

The grant honors Robert Wiebe, a third-generation Fresno County resident, for his contributions to the Central Valley.

The Robert Wiebe Accounting Scholarship at the Craig School of Business at Fresno State will be awarded to two junior or senior accounting majors with a GPA of 2.7 or higher, each being awarded $5,000 annually as part of the scholarship.

The person the scholarship is named for, Robert Wiebe, graduated from Fresno State in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in accounting. His career launched in 1978 when he became a tax partner and a real estate specialist at a Fresno firm. He opened his own practice in 1991 – which is still in operation today.

Additionally, Robert Wiebe was a board member of the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, most recently serving as their treasurer.