Fresno State offers all summer classes online; funding available to eligible students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State is offering more than 200 summer classes online and is offering funding for eligible students.

The May-June intersession and summer session classes are designed for students that want to stay on track or get ahead in coursework for graduation, said Daniel Bernard, Associate Dean of Continuing and Global Education at Fresno State.

Faculty are working to determine which courses and labs can be converted to an online learning environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. A revised summer schedule will be posted on Tuesday, April 7 here.

Students who need financial assistance may be eligible for a financial award that helps pay for summer classes through the Provost Graduation Initiative.

The assistance is for undergraduate students who will graduate by taking a course in the summer and if they need financial assistance for May-June intersession or summer session classes, Bernard said.

To qualify, students must have undergraduate status and be enrolled at Fresno State during the fall or spring semester, and be in good academic standing. Students close to graduation must have earned 80 or more academic units when applying.

Student fees are due April 13, while students can register for any summer class and pay fees within 24 hours of enrolling beginning April 14.

The deadline to apply for the Provost Graduation initiative is April 24. More information can be found here or by emailing pgi@csufresno.edu.

