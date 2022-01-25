Fresno State extends online instruction again

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno State officials put out a community message Tuesday announcing it will be extending online instruction until Feb. 4.

However, officials say the campus, along with its offices and resources, will remain accessible to students during this time.

In the message, Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval stated that the decision was made in consultation with ASI leadership, the executive committee of the Academic Senate, the Fresno County Department of Public Health, and the Campus Preparedness team.

Citing public health guidelines, campus officials are planning on resuming in-person instruction on February 7.

Dr. Sandoval says that about 90% of the campus is vaccinated.

At the start of the spring semester, certain courses were identified and approved for on-campus instruction. Those classes that are currently meeting in person will continue to do so.

In the statement, Dr. Sandoval wrote:

“I have every confidence that our faculty will continue to provide meaningful instruction and guidance during these next few weeks, as we transition from virtual to in-person instruction. I’m also confident that every member of our campus community will continue to prioritize the academic success of our students. Extending virtual instruction is not something I prefer, and I realize that there are different opinions on this within our campus community. Yet, based on the data and feedback from our health care providers and trusted guidance from the Fresno County Department of Public Health, I feel confident that this decision is necessary to keep our Bulldog family safe.”

Fresno State began its spring semester online last week.