FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State today officially opened the new, state-of-the-art Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union in the heart of campus, between the Kennel Bookstore, Speech Arts, and Music buildings, and the University Center.

The new student union is an 84,000-square-foot Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certified three-story building that offers great views overlooking the iconic campus locations. The first floor includes dining and lounge areas as well as the new Leon S. Peters Event Plaza, a scenic outdoor amphitheater-style space. The Ruiz, named after donor Ruiz Foods, consists of three connected conference rooms that can accommodate up to 1,200 people.

The second floor includes a reservation center, meeting rooms for Associated Students Inc., Student Unions’ Board of Directors, as well as meeting spaces for student clubs and campus organizations. It also houses the Table Mountain Rancheria Student Lounge.

The third floor features student leadership spaces, Club Hub, Justice Marvin and Jane Baxter ASI Executive Suite, Ryan and Ashley Jacobsen Associted Students Inc. President’s Office, and Student Involvement offices. The Wonderful Scholar Center is a dedicated gathering space where nearly 300 Wonderful scholarship recipients currently enrolled at Fresno State will receive tutoring and advising support from college-success coaches.

Fresno State students voted to construct a new student union back in March 2018 to welcome and accommodate a growing student body on campus. Philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of The Wonderful Company, pledged $10 million to make the new facility a reality.

Construction for the Resnick Student Union began in November 2019. The building was scheduled to open in fall 2021 but construction delays postponed the official opening due to pandemic-related supply chain challenges. Students have been able to access the building since its soft opening in September. Additional dining options at the Resnick Student Union are slated to open in spring 2023.