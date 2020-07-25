KSEE24 RESCAN /
Fresno Pacific University to continue virtual learning during fall semester

Education
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Pacific University will continue virtual and remote learning during the fall semester, according to a statement from the university.

School officials say that the university along with other private colleges, universities, and public schools need to continue classes online for the fall semester.

The university is currently working through a $2M plan to improve online experience and to ensure safety.

The staff has also spent weeks modifying spaces in classrooms, residences and other areas for social distancing; equipping classrooms with cameras and other equipment for hybrid instruction, installing plexiglass shields and signage throughout the five campuses, increasing cleaning services, and providing personal protection equipment such as masks and hand sanitizer, according to school officials.

