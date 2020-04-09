COVID-19 Information

Fresno Pacific University combines spring and fall 2020 commencements into single ceremony in December

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Pacific University announced Thursday that it is combining its spring and fall 2020 commencements into a single ceremony in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spring commencement, originally scheduled for May 9, was postponed as the university pushed all instruction online and limited access to all of its campuses.

Fresno Pacific said it decided to combine the ceremonies since it only hosts two cermonies a year — one each for spring and fall graduates.

The date for the combined ceremony is set for December 12 at Selland Arena in downtown Fresno.

“We all love what commencement represents and our students are certainly so very deserving of a meaningful celebration that honors all their hard work and accomplishments,”

Fresno Pacific President Joseph Jones

University officials are not sure how many graduates will be eligible to participate in the combined ceremony, though they were on track for a record May 2020 class of over 800 graduates and December graduations regularly top 400.

Spring graduates can expect to receive their diplomas in the mail over the summer as Fresno Pacific works out dates for commencement-related events such as the hooding ceremony for graduate students and teacher credential celebration based on the safety of students and others and the best information as it becomes available.

“I am deeply grateful for our community’s resilience in the face of adversity, and I am committed to celebrating with you,”

Fresno Pacific President Joseph Jones

