FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Pacific University student who once saved the life of one of the university’s deans is set to graduate on Saturday.

According to the university, Marie Celine Roque will receive her Master of Science in Nursing as a nurse practitioner and a few years ago she was part of an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) team that saved the life of Gary Gramenz, Ph.D., dean of the Fresno Pacific University School of Education.

On Feb. 18, 2018, Gramenz says he passed out on a couch and emergency responders were called. He was transported to the hospital where he stayed for four months while getting treatment for a complex lung infection.

According to Gramenz, he spent the first month in a coma while battling against the flu, pneumonia, an autoimmune disease reaction, and kidney failure.

School officials say the doctors didn’t know what else to do when they decided to use the ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine which is a “last resort” for respiratory and cardiac cases. Marie Celine Roque was part of the hospital’s ECMO team that saved Gramenz’s life.

Celine Roque will be one of 397 Fresno Pacific students participating in a commencement ceremony on Saturday. For her academic efforts, Roque also won an Outstanding Graduate Award.