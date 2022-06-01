FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Wednesday evening witnessed a graduation ceremony for the first class of Fresno County’s Career Technical Education Charter High School.

The Graduating class of 2022 represents the first students who joined the program when it was launched.

The school is a dual enrolment school, so a majority of the students not only received their high school diploma, but also their associate’s degree from Fresno City College.

Superintendent Jim Yovino said that around 90% of the students who started with the program are graduating with a degree or degrees