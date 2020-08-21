Fresno County files injunction against Immanuel Schools over in-person classes

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County officials filed an injunction against Immanuel Schools Friday for violating orders against holding in-person classes in the county.

The private, Christian K-12 school based in Reedley, received correspondence between August 6 and 13 that it was in violation of the Governor’s and State Health Officer’s orders that prohibited all schools within the County of Fresno to conduct in-person class instruction as the county was on the state’s watch list for COVID-19 cases, according to court documents filed in Fresno County Superior Court.

The school reopened its gates to students on August 14.

A hearing is set for Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

