Fresno County Catholic schools to start fall semester online

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — All Fresno County Catholic schools will start the fall semester online, according to a statement from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno Friday afternoon.

This comes after Gov. Newsom issued a mandate regarding the reopening of schools in California on July 17.

Schools located within a county on the state’s watchlist can not reopen for ‘in-person’ teaching until that county has been off the watchlist for 14 consecutive days.

A remote possibility for ‘in person’ teaching to take place does exist, officials say.

The Diocesan Superintendent of Schools, Mona Faulkner, began the process of applying to the state for a waiver for each of the counties in which the schools are located, according to the statement.

