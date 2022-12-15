FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City College (FCC) will start registration on the first days of January, school officials announced on Thursday.

The In-person Extreme Registration will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the FCC library.

The Spring semester starts on Jan. 9, and college staff will be able to help students to figure out schedules, offer express counseling, assistance with financial aid (some students may be eligible for free tuition), and orientation in general about the semester.

New students must complete the online admission application at least two days prior to the Extreme Registration event at fresnocitycollege.edu/admissions; no COVID-19 vaccination proof is required.

We are very excited to see that more students are choosing to enroll at Fresno City College this spring semester as we push to meet pre-COVID enrollment numbers. We are offering a number of great incentives to students who are returning to classes since the pandemic began or who are now starting their college journeys. We invite students to explore our classes and enroll this spring Dr. Robert Pimentel, FCC President

The Fresno City College announced students this Spring semester can benefit from the following:

Book Vouchers : For up to $300 for full-time students to use during the semester.

: For up to $300 for full-time students to use during the semester. Free Parking: A new parking space located near Blackstone and Weldon is now open giving students more than 900 additional parking spaces on campus. No permits will be required through the Spring and Summer semesters.

A new parking space located near Blackstone and Weldon is now open giving students more than 900 additional parking spaces on campus. No permits will be required through the Spring and Summer semesters. Free Bus Passes: The Fresno Area Express (FAX) transit system and Fresno City College will again be offering FREE bus passes for FCC students who have an Associated Student Body Card (ASB). Students can purchase the card beginning Jan. 3, in the Business Office (located in Old Administration Building) or the Student Activities Office (located in the Cafeteria Building) for $5.

For more information about the registration event, call (559) 442-8226.