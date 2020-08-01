Fresno City College going virtual as students prepare for fall semester

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno City College is preparing to go virtual for the fall semester.

This year FCC will hold the new student welcome event also.

School officials say Ram Ready, the student welcome event will feature digital resources and live activities offered throughout the week of August 3 to 7.

“The multifaceted event includes online tutorials designed to help new students become familiar with the college with an extra emphasis on distance learning and technology,” said Emilee Slater, Director of College Relations and Outreach. “This event is recommended not only for new students, but students new to online classes as well,” she added.

Students will have an opportunity to engage with FCC faculty, staff, and students through live events on YouTube, Instagram, and Zoom, according to school officials

The live events include workshops and Q&A sessions on financial aid, library and tutorial services, DSPS, Canvas and Zoom, and textbooks.

Students can visit www.fresnocitycollege.edu/ramready to sign up for Ram Ready.

School officials say that students who participate in the event will have the opportunity to win prizes.

