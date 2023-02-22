FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City College (FCC) has announced a date for the short-term classes express registration.

FCC officials said the short-term classes for the 2023 Spring semester will begin on March 13. The school will hold one in-person express registration event on Saturday, March 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the FCC library.

During the event, school representatives will help students to enroll in classes – which will include in-person, online, and hybrid options.

The short-term classes run nine weeks from March 13 to May 19.

During the event, there will also be express counseling and assistance with financial aid and applications (Tuition may be free for eligible students).

We want to help students who are choosing to enroll at Fresno City College. Short-term classes can offer a flexible option for those that are working. We invite students to explore our classes and enroll this spring. Dr. Robert Pimentel, FCC President

Students do not need to register prior to the event and parking is free. However, new students must complete the online admission application at least two days prior to the express registration event here.