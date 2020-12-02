Fresno and Clovis Unified taking vastly different approaches with in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno and Clovis Unified taking vastly different approaches to bring students back for in-person learning.

Since September Clovis Unified has had small cohorts of students on campus for in person learning.

Kelly Avants with the CUSD said since the beginning of the pandemic they wanted to have kids back in the classroom learning, however they wanted to do so safely.

“As soon as we were given the green light to bring back out high-risk students and students with special needs for support at first it wasn’t for instructional purposes it was more for intervention work,” said Avants.

Avants said they later welcomed more students back for in person learning and now around 20% of their student population is back in the classroom.

“Our plans that are in place and as we continue to roll out our phase approached to return, we are really trying to communicate with families,” said Avants.

Fresno Unified has taken a vastly different approach the school district is allowing small cohorts of students on campus to continue distance learning, but most of their students are still learning at home.

Heather Allen with Fresno Unified said they plan on bringing students back for in person learning when the county reaches the orange tier.

“So, once we get into the orange tier, we will be able to bring back 50% of our students back at once and we have a couple of options for parents that we want their input on,” said Allen.

Allen said the options parents will choose from is allowing students back to the classroom every other week or two times a week.

Even when the county gets back to the orange tier the decision to return to the classroom will be made by the parents.

“We are also trying to figure out if there are some families who know for sure when we are in the orange tier they really want to remain in 100% virtual environment till the remainder of the school year to let us know so we can accommodate families and work with everyone,” said Allen.

The deadline to submit the parent survey back to Fresno Unified has been extended from Dec. 3 to now Dec. 11.