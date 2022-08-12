FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District announced Friday free meals for all students enrolled regardless of income for the 2022-23 school year – and a mobile app for the parents to be informed of the daily menus.

Fresno Unified officials say the program is possible in part thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision and the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program, which allow schools in need to expand their access to free school meals reducing the paperwork and application process.

“Our Nutrition Services Department does an outstanding job preparing free morning and lunch meals for our students. Providing healthy, appealing meals goes a long way to helping our students focus on their learning,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

This year, the program includes a phone app that can be used by parents and guardians, to see the day-by-day menu for breakfast and lunch as well as nutrition and allergen information. This interactive tool can also be used on the web.

The app is available in Apple’s App Store and Google Play for Android users under the name “School Menus by Nutrislice” or by visiting fresnounified.nutrislice.com

Example of the app layout for IOS Devices

Look for Fresno Unified School District

Choose the student’s school

Also, Fresno Unified announced the menu items for the student meals, including yogurt fruit parfaits, freshly baked whole grain muffins, tacos serve with a choice of bean or beef queso, cheeseburgers, and fresh fruits.