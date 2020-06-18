Extra-curricular activities to resume at Visalia Unified high schools

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Extra-curricular activities will resume at Visalia Unified high schools starting July 1, as the district continues to transition from the closures mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a school district announcement Wednesday, activities will restart with some modifications – such as group participant limits and social distancing.

Among the activities set to resume are athletics, and visual and performing arts.

Visalia Unified says students, coaches, and staff will tale part in pre-participation health screenings and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (including a temperature over 100°F) will not be allowed to take part.

The district says facilities used will be cleaned prior to being used.

