Emergency Student Aid Fund created for area community college students affected by COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Emergency Student Aid Fund has been established for area community college students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund was created by the State Center Community College Foundation and helps meet immediate and essential expenses allowing students to focus on their academic coursework, said Rico Guerrero, executive director for the foundation.

The district has canceled all in-person classes for the remainder of the spring and summer semesters at its five campuses, including Fresno City College and Reedley College, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the safety of the community.

Classes continue remotely using digital interfaces and other distance learning platforms.

Donations to the fund will be matched up to $30,000 by the State Center Community College Foundation.

To make a donation, the public can visit the website here.

