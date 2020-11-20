Elementary schools in Visalia Unified will stay closed an extra week

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Unified School District announced Thursday that it is delaying the reopening of its elementary schools.

Visalia Unified was set to reopen elementary schools on Nov. 30, but due to teacher and parent concerns about increased rates of COVID-19, district officials are delaying the reopening by one week.

Students in preschool through second grade are set to return Dec. 7, and students in third grade to sixth grade are set to return Dec. 14.

The district’s decision only impacts elementary schools. Grades seven through 12 are still using online learning.