KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Miss Amanda Valle, a Kerman High School English teacher, was nominated as KSEE 24’s educator of the week.

The educator of nearly two decades focuses on preparing her students for the real world.

“One of my primary goals is producing kids who behave maturely, make wise decisions, and think for themselves,” stated Valle. “And I try to stand by the motto of teaching them to think, but not what to think. I want them to make their own analysis and make their own judgment, and use their own experiences, and use critical thinking. I am not going to tell them what to think or what to say but I want them to have the ability to think and say when they need to.”

When she’s not teaching, she’s coaching. Valle is the Junior Varsity Girl’s Volleyball coach and the Assistant Varsity coach.

“As a JV coach just like with my students, I see it as my role to prepare them for the next level,” said Valle. “I prepare my juniors for senior year. I teach seniors and prepare my seniors for college. I prepare my JV for Varsity. I see it as my role to prepare them for the next step.”

She plans to use the $124 to GW School Supply on items for her classroom that will benefit her students.