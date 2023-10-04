SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County high schoolers who may want to jump-start a career in video production are receiving hands-on experience at Sanger West High School.

In this classroom at Sanger West, you can find seniors hard at work behind computer screens. They are editing, storytelling, and gaining the basic knowledge of videography all thanks to Sarah Soghomonian who is the video production teacher at Sanger West.

“We tell the news of our school through our school newscast the west cast and through all videos that we put on our social media pages. So we’ve helped brand our school, were a new school, so we’ve grown as the school has grown and it’s been really great watch the success of program and our students,” said Sarah Soghomonian.

Ms. Soghomonian helped launch “Sanger West Productions.” This program allows students to report the news of their school while also gaining a basic understanding of media.

“She makes it feel less like a classroom and more like a workplace so it’s like you’re getting those jobs skills and hearing all her stories and how successful she is, it adds to the motivation,” said Marlya Quitoriano, Senior at Sanger West.

Through this program, students can become Adobe-certified which Ms. Soghomonian knows will help them as they enter adulthood and a world that surrounds digital content.

“To watch how much they’ve grown entering film competitions winning awards watching them produce the newscasts it’s really cool to see how much these young minds have really grown as we’ve grown as a school,” said Soghomonian.

Senior at Sanger West High School, Melaki Quitoriano says it’s a close group in her classroom. It’s also a comfort zone where he’s surrounded by his friends.

“Usually, nobody’s left out. We’ll make sure somebody’s always doing something and you’ll always be included no matter how you look or anything,” said Quitoriano.

Ms. Soghomonian is getting ready to send off the school’s first graduating class and has this message for them.

“I get to live my dream of bettering the next generation through the work I’m doing in education, and I couldn’t be happier,” said Soghomonian.

A big congratulations to Ms. Soghomonian of Sanger West High your hard work has earned you the honor of Educator of the Week.