FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Central Unified special education teacher is using her decades of experience to help her elementary students succeed in and out of the classroom.

Mrs. Sheri Dones is a special education transitional kindergarten through second-grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School. She has been a teacher for over three decades.

In 2010 she earned a special education degree and has worked at Roosevelt for 11 years. A position she values as she can see the impact her lessons have on her students.

“I think it is just seeing that growth over time because we try to predict where we are going to be at in a year and the growth is slow but steady.” -Mrs. Sheri Dones, special education teacher

Interim principal Barbie Woodard recognizes her kind spirit and dedication to her students.

“She gives excitement, she brings joy to those kids every day. She is constantly trying to find new things to do what is best for her kids at school.” – Barbie Woodard, interim principle Roosevelt Elementary School

Mrs. Dones says she couldn’t do it without the support of the entire Roosevelt team.