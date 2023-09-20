FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A local kindergarten teacher is finding new ways to mold the next generations of leaders and she’s doing it by teaching them how easy it is to be nice.

In Ms. King’s kindergarten class, it’s anything but quiet. You can find her students up and out of their seats participating in fun activities she’s crafted.

A typical day kicks off with a letter game as music is played for a few minutes while students exchange their letter cards, but little do they know – they’re learning.

“They have to tell the friend what the name of their letter is and what the sound that letter makes. So they think it’s a game but what we’re actually doing is we’re reinforcing letter recognition and letter sound,” says Taylor King, kindergarten teacher at Thomas Elementary.

Once that’s done, it’s time for everyone’s favorite, the compliment game where students gather in a circle and one by one say something nice about one another.

“How good does it feel when someone tells you something nice like how you feel in your heart and most of them say wow that feels so good,” says King.

Student Sofia Turnbull enjoys all the activities in her classroom this year and wants Ms. King to know she appreciates it.

“I like that we get to learn and that Ms. King reads us stories,” says Turnbull.

Keeping this class busy five days a week can be a lot, but Ms. King is up for the challenge.

“But we have to remember that they are only five so I think it’s really important to incorporate movement and fun while they learn,” says King.

If you have a teacher you would like to nominate, you can submit your nomination here.