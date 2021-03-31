Educator of the Week: Ms. Nishikawa from Central Unified

Do you know someone you think deserves to be an Educator of the Week?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – This week we introduce you to an elementary school teacher from Central Unified.

Samantha Nishikawa inspires her students to participate in distance learning using Tik-Tok and Justin Timberlake.

Debbie Schneider is the librarian for Roosevelt Elementary School and nominated Ms. Nishikawa.

“She helps everybody she is just nice,” said Schneider.

Schneider said this pandemic has been very hard for many of their students but Ms. Nishikawa went above and beyond.

“Her team has always got something going and it’s usually food. Food really makes a lot of difference for these kids,” said Schneider.

Schneider said Ms. Nishikawa went out of her way to continue to engage students and meet more than just their academic needs.

“I try to open up my meeting about 10 mins early and I play music that they would like and again, I use Tik-Tok as a tool,” said Ms. Nishikawa.

Using Tik-Tok and Justin Timberlake. Ms. Nishikawa said she tried to make learning fun by incorporating J.T.

“Justin Timberlake was our special guest and then he just kind of stuck around and participated in certain things,” said Ms. Nishikawa.

Ms. Nishikawa went to Roosevelt Elementary School herself and said it’s extra special coming back as a teacher.

“It’s been fun it is really fun to work with all of my coworkers and they might not have been my teachers but there were here when I was here and I remember them,” said Ms. Nishikawa.