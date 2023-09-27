FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Students at McLane High School are settling into their academic school year and one teacher is busy at work helping guide them to be the next generation of future leaders.

Ms. Madelyn Smith at McLane High School has been very busy this school year. When she’s not teaching freshmen, you can find her also teaching juniors. Teaching both these age groups has made her well-rounded in her teaching skills.

“The students need somebody to be there for them and be there in their lives. It’s not just about the teaching and the stuff that they’re learning, they could learn these things from anybody. But they need somebody to invest in their lives and build relationships with them,” says Ms. Smith.

In her class, she is joined alongside a co-teacher. The two help students get the support they need and help tackle any academic challenges that may come their way.

“Every student, doesn’t matter what’s going on with them, every student is an individual person and they have individual needs,” says Ms. Smith.

Ms. Smith has a motto in her classroom – helping students become their best authentic selves and strive for excellence.

“We’re always pushing ourselves as staff and all the other students to rise above and that’s our thing rise up rise above which is respect integrity spirit and excellence,” says Ms. Smith.

