FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In Ms. King’s kindergarten class at Thomas Elementary School, it’s anything but quiet. You can find her students up and out of their seats participating in fun activities she’s crafted.

A typical day kicks off with a letter game. Music is played for a few minutes while students exchange their letter cards, but little do they know their learning.

“They have to tell the friend what the name of their letter is and what the sound that letter makes. So they think it’s a game but what we’re actually doing is were reinforcing letter recognition and letter sound,” said Taylor King, Kindergarten Teacher at Thomas Elementary.

Once that’s done, it’s time for everyone’s favorite, the compliment game. Students gather in a circle and one by one say something nice about one another.

“How good does it feel when someone tells you something nice like how you feel in your heart and most of them say, wow that feels so good,” said King.

Student Sofia Turnbull enjoys all the activities in her classroom this year. And wants Ms. King to know she appreciates it.

“I like that we get to learn,” said Turnbull explaining what she likes about school and says what she likes about Ms. King is, “That she reads us stories.”

Keeping this class busy five days a week can be a lot, but Ms. King is up for the challenge.

“But we have to remember that they are only five so I think it’s really important to incorporate movement and fun while they learn,” said King.

So a big congratulations to Ms. King at Thomas Elementary School, your hard work and dedication has earned you the honor of educator of the week.