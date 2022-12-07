FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE) – Debbie Flores’ teaching story began over 30 years ago in Fowler Unified, helping fourth graders shape their stories and their voice for three decades, as well as giving them the skills to go from building paragraphs to building out a thesis.

One way Ms. Flores tries to make essay writing fun is by making the environment more fun. You will not see rows of desks in her classroom – instead students are lounging in giant bean bags or comfy chairs.

What has been created in Ms. Flores’ classroom has been three decades of lightbulb moments, moments that flip the switch on a love of reading and writing.

Guiding generations of students to find their ‘a-ha moments’ is why Ms. Flores is KSEE24’s Educator of the Week.