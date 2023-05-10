FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A 3rd grade teacher in Fresno Unified is connecting with her students, just like she connected with her teachers and now she’s impacting young minds in the same area where she went to school.

“I loved going to school, and I joke with my kids I love school so much, I became a teacher,” says Ms. Cherry Khem of Herrera Elementary School in Fresno.

She’s doing a job she loves in a place she loves.

Herrera Elementary is a brand-new school, but it’s near the neighborhood where Ms. Khem grew up.

Herrera offers project-based learning, a new way of teaching, and she’s as excited about it as her young students.

“It’s kind of like we’re coming to school, we’re learning, we’re having fun. We’re pretending to be that career we’re focusing on for that project and they get to be really engaged for that,” Ms. Khem says.

Ms. Khem’s students say she does fun things with them like gardening and art projects, but mainly they appreciate how helpful she is in the classroom.

“She is very nice because she doesn’t yell like normal teachers,” says third grader Scarlett Stout.

Ms. Khem says she also focuses on helping her students work through challenges just like she had to when she was in school.

“Even though I’m in a wheelchair, I wasn’t treated any different by my peers, by my teachers and that was the feeling I wanted to continue when I became a teacher,” Ms. Khem says.