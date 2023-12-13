FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – When you step foot in Mrs. Tessman’s 2nd Grade class at Stone Creek Elementary you’ll find students engaging, hands raised, and the occasional dance moves to get the day started.

As she now enters her seventh year teaching Mrs. Tessman has this message for her class.

“Our motto in second grade is we can move mountains,” said Michelle Tessman, a second-grade teacher at Stone Creek Elementary.

Getting her students up and moving helps keep their minds curious. Students learn math and reading skills using skits group work and videos.

Mrs. Tessman knows at this age it’s very important to keep them engaged.

“Practice makes perfect, and they know that and we do a lot of practicing a lot of skill-based practice as well so when they get to use these things every single day it’s just routine for them,” said Tessman.

But it’s also creating an environment where students know to be kind to each other.

“Showing love showing support showing they can do their absolute best even when things are challenging,” said Tessman.

From a young age, this teacher always knew she wanted to teach and help others and now as an adult, you could say she’s living her dream.

“I just want my kids to feel loved and supported, valued when they come they come to school I think that’s the biggest thing because I felt that when I went to school,” said Tessman.

So, a big congratulations to Mrs. Tessman at Stone Creek Elementary. Your hard work has earned you the honor of this week’s educator of the week.