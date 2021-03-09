Educator of the Week: Mrs. McDougal from Terry Elementary School

Do you know someone you think deserves to be an Educator of the Week?

SELMA, California (KSEE) – Despite teaching 5-year-olds online, Mrs. McDougal has been able to keep them engaged and excited about learning.

“Getting them excited about stuff is very easy for me because I’m excited about it,” said McDougal.

Mrs. Mcdougal has been an educator for over two decades. She currently teaches kindergarten at Terry Elementary School in Selma.

“Kids are fabulous. They are just fabulous. Any craziness that I have tried to do, every one of my parents have been 150% supportive,” said McDougal.

With distance learning in full swing, Mrs. McDougal sends projects home to kids and gives them step-by-step instructions on how to complete them.

Don Neufeld nominated Mrs. McDougal. He said she is very optimistic and pushes her students to do their very best.

“If I had children, I would want Desiree to be their teacher. Not only for her teaching expertise but also the giving of all her time,” said Neufeld.

Neufeld says throughout the pandemic, Mrs. Mcdougal put her students first and did not let COVID-19 get in their way of learning.

“She goes rona is not going to beat my kindergarteners and they are still going to learn about math and science, and she is very interactive,” said Neufeld.