HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE) – The countdown to graduation begins for many local students and one teacher makes an effort every year to watch her kids walk across the stage.

Joann Dotson has been hard at work this year prepping her students at Hanford West for their journey after school, something many students in her class are thankful for.

“She works really hard for her students just to get them to pass their classes and to get them to graduate, like that’s really her main goal,” says Ariana Buter, a senior at Hanford West.

“She brings joy to everybody like in this classroom she always finds a way to pick up the mood and make sure were ok,” says Anthony Gomez, a senior at Hanford West.

After two decades of teaching, Mrs. Dotson’s goal every year is to make sure students walk across the stage for graduation.

“They start with me their sophomore year and they’re with me their sophomore year, junior, and their senior year and then I attend their graduation and I know that I am a part of something positive in every single one of my partnership academy students,” says Mrs. Dotson, partnership academy coordinator at Hanford West.

But the big payoff is what happens after graduation.

“They let me know when their graduation from college their letting me know when they get their dream job and it makes me feel like, ‘ok I did what I was supposed to do,” says Mrs. Dotson.

One student in particular in her class didn’t always have the easiest route for his academic journey. Senior Anthony Gomez was in school during the pandemic, and it brought on many challenges for his learning abilities.

“Throughout that junior year she really helped me a lot making sure I get caught up with me credits I need to graduate I probably wouldn’t be on track to graduate if it wasn’t for her,” says Gomez.

Anthony wants Mrs. Dotson to know he’s thankful for everything she’s done for him.

“I’m very thankful for Mrs. Dotson for everything she’s done to help me get where I need to be, she motivated me a lot,” says Gomez.

And the motivation keeps on coming every year to make sure her students succeed.

“She’s really helped me out a lot, not even like school wise but just like things at home. She’s always been there for me,” says Buter.