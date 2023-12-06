MERCED, Calif. (KSEE) – A local technology teacher is giving her students the building blocks to the future. We take you out to Merced to show you this week’s educator of the week.

Inside Mrs. Currin’s technology class at Hoover Middle School, you’ll find students up and participating in coding and technology exercises. But interesting enough before they entered this class at the start of the school year…most had no idea what they were in for.

“Seeing that ah-ha moment and they get super excited about hey I solved the problem I figured out how to do this and I didn’t know how to do this before,” Mrs. Currin said.

Mrs. Currin says most students came in with little to no coding experience. But after incorporating activities like block coding…students can make and create games they like

“It allows them to come up with their own games and animations like we do artwork with the programming and that helps get kids involved and wanting to learn,” she said.

Take student Josgar Mecino. Not only does he have fun alongside his peers, but he’s also learned essential coding skills for his future.

“If I want to have a good job maybe working on technology or electronics then it would really help me a lot if I’m creating a video game and coding I think it will help me a lot in life,” said Mecino.

It does not stop there for these future leaders. They are also learning 3D printing, base coding, and problem-solving. Skills that have some students from her past thanking her.

“I’ve had students come back and tell me that their getting into programming and they’re doing all these amazing things with coding so seeing it go from middle school to high school and then to college knowing that I’ve been a part of their history is awesome,” Mrs. Currin said.

So, a big congratulations to Mrs. Currin at Hoover Middle School your hard work has earned you the honor of being KSEE24’s educator of the week.