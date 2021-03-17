Educator of the Week: Mrs. Clarkson from Goshen Elementary

Do you know someone you think deserves to be an Educator of the Week?

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – Teaching 4-year-olds online may seem difficult but Mrs. Clarkson seems to always keep her students engaged.

“It’s been exciting to have them back in class. To see their smiling faces even though they are behind the mask all day,” said Mrs. Clarkson. “But I would say it has been rewarding to be back with children again physically.”

Mrs. Clarkson has been an educator for over two decades and is currently working at Goshen Elementary in Visalia. She said navigating through distance learning was easier than she thought.

“Especially when we started online-only, they would get up and dance and share the microphone and know how to mute the microphone it is amazing at 4 years old they learn technology,” said Mrs. Clarkson.

Victor Carrillo nominated Mrs. Clarkson. He said Mrs. Clarkson always puts her students first and teaches them life skills beyond the curriculum.

“So, it’s kind of a full circle for me to even get to nominate her,” said Carrillo.

Carrillo said from doing art projects to installing little free libraries, she is an all-around all-star.

“Here she is a TK teacher and yes literacy, in the beginning, is important, but you see her not doing just for her class but for the community,” said Carrillo.