CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – After years of helping sharpen minds, a Clovis teacher had one student make their way back to her classroom.

Mrs. Bustos at Woods Elementary School knows just how to go the extra mile for her students. After two decades of teaching, she’s seen many come and go, but one student, in particular, has circled back as an adult.

“In my current moment, I would like to become a teacher for little kids because I like being able to impact them when their younger, and then it helps shape them as a person when they’re growing up,” says Angela Yue, a student teacher at Woods Elementary School.

All grown up Angela Yue can still remember the day she sat at her desk years ago in Mrs. Busto’s classroom. She’s helped inspire minds with a unique teaching style that many take with them into adulthood.

“It’s very rewarding to see them learn and see them grow and then I’ve had students come back to my classroom, for instance, Ms. Angela is my student teacher right now and she’s going to become a student teacher and she was once my student,” says Busto.

Inside Mrs. Bustos’ third-grade classroom, it’s all about participation. Many hands can be seen eager to answer the lesson of the day.

“I’ll model some things for them and then I will have some kids come up and show their work on the board,” says Busto.

Angela Yue was once one of those kids at her desk in a classroom full of other students but her academic journey also came with some challenges.

“When I came into first grade I didn’t know my alphabet, I didn’t know math but she taught me all of my basics, and then in high school, I had a class where it was an education career and I had the chance to observe and I came in her class and I loved it,” says Yue.

By teaching Angela the basics and helping her throughout the years, she’s ready to do the same thing as soon as she wraps up her student teaching. Angela plans to teach young kids and credits Mrs. Bustos for helping her get there.

“Just watching them grow watching them learn and like I said you can see them light up when something connects,” says Bustos.