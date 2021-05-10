Educator of the Week: Mr. Spencer from McLane High School

Do you know someone you think deserves to be an Educator of the Week?

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – For Educator of the week, we are introduced to a McLane High School Business Teacher who has changed the way he engages students to start their own business by pushing themselves to believe in their dreams.

Marcus Spencer teaches business at McLane High School. Mr. Spencer says he tries every day to inspire his students toward greatness.

“I teach them how they are their own business, and it is their job to sell themselves all the time so do the best they can do at all times,” said Mr. Spencer.

Mr. Spencer said because he teaches an elective most of his students come already inspired with their own ideas. Mr. Spencer said with a little push from him they can make their dreams a reality.

“You are the business so sell yourself do the things that you need to do to make sure you are successful,” said Mr. Spencer.

Mr. Spencer said this past year with distance learning has been tough, but many students pushed through despite the pandemic struggles.

“That’s what we do here at McLane, we rise above and stop doing what they want you to do and do what you want to do,” said Mr. Spencer.

Thanks to GW School Supply’s generous donation, Mr. Spencer can now purchase more school supplies to help his kids stay on track and obtain their business goals.

“How to have a voice how to have a dream and how to make your dream come true,” said Mr. Spencer.