VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – He teaches classroom lessons and life lessons. This week’s Educator of the Week comes from Tulare County, where the focus is on the future and not the past.

A proud moment for Mr. Rajbir Singh of Visalia’s Sequoia High School. He was honored as Educator of the Week after being nominated by the school’s principal – but it’s the endorsement of his students that may mean the most.

Mr. Singh teaches high school social studies at Sequoia High School, a continuation school for students who may be struggling. The school’s mission is to offer a fresh start and his students say that’s exactly what he does.

“When you’re honest as a teacher you gain trust from students definitely and he did gain my trust the minute that I met him,” said 12th grader Makayla Eady.

Mr. Singh has been a teacher for 19 years, the last 10 at Sequoia High School. He says he works to create an environment conducive to learning but with respect.

Mr. Singh says when he became a teacher, other teachers mentored him. He wants to serve as a mentor to his students. His reward, he says, is their success.

Mountaineer pride on display at Sequoia High School in Visalia for Mr. Rajbir Singh, our Educator of the Week.