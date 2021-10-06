Educator of the Week: Mr. Ruffner from S Ben Benavidez Elementary School

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – For Educator of the Week, a teacher in the Parlier Unified School District is honored for his extraordinary way of caring for his students.

Students cheer inside of Mr. Greg Ruffner’s classroom at S Ben Benavidez Elementary School.

The 2nd through 6th-grade special day teacher has been nominated as KSEE24’s Educator of the Week.

“It’s so honoring to be nominated for something like this. It makes everything worthwhile. I am here for the kids and to be honored for something like this, it’s pretty special,” said Mr. Ruffner.  

Juanita Sanchez says she nominated Mr. Ruffner for the award because he really cares about each individual student.

“He can bring out the best in his students. He will carry on conversations with them,” Sanchez said.  

His students appreciate his kind efforts in the classroom.

“He’s one of the best teachers,” said 6th grader Alberto.  

As for spending the $124 dollar check to GW School Supplies, Mr. Ruffner says he plans to buy some prizes for his students.

“Our prize bucket is getting a little low. I know the kids have been asking for some new prizes so I think it will go right into their pockets eventually,” said Mr. Ruffner.

