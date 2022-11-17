FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The journey for a Liberty High School teacher and coach began when he was a student and player on the Hawk’s football team himself!

Now, he’s inspiring students sitting in the same seats and playing on the same field as he once did.

Mr. Tyler Melvin is an English teacher at Liberty High School in Madera. His classroom is known as the best decorated on campus. It’s filled with Liberty Hawks, college, and other sports memorabilia.

“You know I want them to feel like they are getting to know me,” said Mr. Melvin “I want them to feel comfortable in our classroom. And I am very specific to say our classroom you know I want them to feel like they are getting to know me as they walk in here sports have always been a huge part of my life.”

As the students walk in each morning he stands outside to greet them but only by their last name.

“He calls you by your last name like a coach. I love that! I think that is just an awesome quality that he brings to his classroom.” said senior Tyler Edwards.

Melvin sees many of his students like Tyler Edwards on the football field. He’s the defensive coordinator on the coaching staff recently, he helped lead the Hawks to an undefeated regular season. The team lost in the section championships by a point.

The senior class was incredible to coach. We have gone through a lot with them. We’ve coached them for 4 years.

A lot of them were called up as a sophomore during the covid year and I had my daughter last year during the season and they were a huge part of that. It’s hard, it’s hard to go through it but there were a lot of amazing memories.

We have a great coaching staff. I get to coach with my dad. Win or lose his student-athletes say he’s a champ. “His skills on the football field and his skills in the classroom are just as equal.”

Other students agree he’s well deserving of the $124.00 to GW School Supply and the honor.