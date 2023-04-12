VISAILIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A Visalia elementary school teacher is making an impact on students with his positive attitude.

“I love that he has such a good initiative, and he always has a positive attitude.”

A positive attitude indeed. This school year marked seven years for Christopher Marsh at Conyer Elementary School.

The retired marine corps veteran knew his job wasn’t done after serving in the military. Mr. Marsh still wanted to make a difference so he went to school and got his teaching degree and after crafting fun ways for kids to learn, everyone wants to be in his class.

“So first day the kids always think their gonna go right into work, we went out and did hula hoop right there to get rid of that anxiety,” says Marsh.

Many of his students this year started school during the pandemic, just three years ago. Mr. Marsh helps them feel comfortable in their learning abilities and it all starts with something like this.

“If you have a positive attitude you can do anything and once you tell them that and showing them examples of it they buy in,” says Marsh.

But in all his success, he has his kids to thank for why he does what he does.

“I find that I just need the kids I think I need them more than they need me because they fill that hole from the marine corps as in a unity of cohesion as a classroom,” says Marsh.

With the school year coming to a close student Olivia Hicks has this to say about her great third grade teacher.

“Hes a great teacher and I’ve never seen a nice teacher like him before,” says Hicks.