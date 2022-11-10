REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students in a Reedley High School video production class say their teacher deserves to be recognized for his outstanding work and positive attitude in their classroom.

With $124 to GW School Supply in hand, Mr. James Lyons a Reedley high video production teacher learns he’s KSEE24’s Educator of the Week!

Mr. Lyons was nominated by one of his students. “It was very humbling and very inspiring that people would think of me like that.”, Lyons said.

He says he focuses on making content that is useful so the students can appreciate the work they put into the class.

“We have a weekly announcements video that we post on youtube called the “RHS Connection” and they really respond to that because their friends watch the show, Lyon said.

“Then we’ll also do some live streaming for football games and other sports activities so there is a lot of ways for students to connect to the content of the class,” Lyon said.

His students say he creates a welcoming environment in the classroom and allows lets them to express their creativity.

“He really has us work with other students as well, not just ourselves or our friends. He really like helps us branch out and we’re able to use our creativity and use our minds and put it together.” Gia Hernandez a Reedley High senior said.

Mr. Lyons says seeing the students interested in learning video production and video game design drives him to do his best every day.

“The passion for me comes from seeing the students getting excited about their work. Them growing and making progress. Getting better at it. That’s what keeps me going seeing them being excited about it..” Lyons said.